Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play Wednesday

Hayward (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.

Hayward was held out of Monday's win over the Warriors with a bruised quad, but he'll return to action Wednesday for a final tuneup before the start of the playoffs. It's unclear if Hayward will play under any sort of restriction, but the Jazz still have an opportunity to pass the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West, so there shouldn't be a shortage of motivation.