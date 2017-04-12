Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Will play Wednesday
Hayward (quad) will play in Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jody Genessy of the Deseret News reports.
Hayward was held out of Monday's win over the Warriors with a bruised quad, but he'll return to action Wednesday for a final tuneup before the start of the playoffs. It's unclear if Hayward will play under any sort of restriction, but the Jazz still have an opportunity to pass the Clippers for the No. 4 seed in the West, so there shouldn't be a shortage of motivation.
More News
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 15 in victory•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Probable for Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Questionable Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Dealing with quad contusion•
-
Jazz's Gordon Hayward: Posts 21 points in Saturday loss•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...