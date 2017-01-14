Withey received three minutes in a 110-77 win Friday over the Pistons, registering five points (1-1 FG, 3-3 FT) and one rebound.

Withey looks to be the 13th man on the Jazz roster, as he was active Friday, but saw fewer minutes than every other player on a night in which coach Quin Snyder emptied the bench in the blowout win. Runaway victories or big losses are about the only occasions Withey sees the floor these days now that both Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors are healthy. Withey has appeared in only three of the Jazz's 15 games since mid-December.