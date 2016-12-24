Jazz's Joe Ingles: Back to bench Friday
Ingles will move back to the bench Friday against Toronto.
With Rodney Hood back in action, Ingles will shift to the bench after starting Wednesday's game against Sacramento. Ingles played 39 minutes in that contest and a minutes reduction should be anticipated Friday.
