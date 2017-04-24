Ingles scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes in Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.

Ingles took on increased ball-handling duties and responded with a terrific all-around performance, posting a new career high in assists while logging the second-most minutes on the team. The Jazz aren't likely to lean on him much as a scorer aside from what he provides as an outside shooter, but the 29-year-old is more than capable of contributing across the board if he continues to see a boatload of minutes.