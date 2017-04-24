Ingles scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.

Ingles took on increased ball handling duties and responded with a terrific all-around performance, posting a new postseason career high in helpers while logging the second most minutes on the team. He appears unlikely to take on a heavy scoring role at any point, but the 29-year-old is more than capable of contributing across the board with such heavy usage. Ingles seems to have cemented his place as a regular for the duration of this postseason run and should contribute significantly moving onto Game 5.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories