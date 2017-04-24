Ingles scored eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 11 assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 38 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.

Ingles took on increased ball handling duties and responded with a terrific all-around performance, posting a new postseason career high in helpers while logging the second most minutes on the team. He appears unlikely to take on a heavy scoring role at any point, but the 29-year-old is more than capable of contributing across the board with such heavy usage. Ingles seems to have cemented his place as a regular for the duration of this postseason run and should contribute significantly moving onto Game 5.