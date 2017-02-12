Ingles offered eight points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to the Celtics.

Ingles' shot was the diametric opposite of Thursday, when he'd posted a 50.0 percent success rate from the field and drained four of seven three-pointers. He couldn't come close to approximating that success Saturday, although he was serviceable enough in other categories to at least provide fantasy owners with a decent return on the night. Ingles retains some scoring upside as long as he continues to see extended opportunity in Rodney Hood's (knee) absence.

