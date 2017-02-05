Ingles started at shooting guard and posted four points (1-6 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

Rodney Hood suffered a bone bruise and LCL sprain in his right knee earlier in the week that will sideline him for at least a week and probably longer, so Ingles was able to pick up his ninth start of the season. Though he saw an appreciable bump in playing time, Ingles didn't do much with the opportunity, failing to offer his usual strong output from beyond the arc. He's still expected to continue starting for as long as Hood is out, though he could begin sacrificing more playing time to bench wing Joe Johnson, who erupted for 18 points in 30 minutes Saturday.