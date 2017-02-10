Ingles poured in 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt) and added five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 41 minutes in Thursday's 112-105 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Ingles logged the most minutes of any Jazz player not named Gordon Hayward, posting his best scoring total since Dec. 8 in the process. The third-year pro has proven capable of solid returns in the areas of scoring and three-pointers in the past when he gets sufficient minutes, along with serviceable returns in other categories as well. With Rodney Hood (knee) out for at least several more games, Ingles makes for an intriguing short-term grab off the wire for those in need of an infusion of offense at this point in the season.