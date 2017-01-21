Ingles finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three steals over 38 minutes in Friday's 112-107 win against the Mavericks.

Ingles was playing heavy minutes with Rodney Hood (knee) sidelined. If Hood is unable to go Saturday against Indiana, Ingles will likely draw another start at the two based on this solid performance.