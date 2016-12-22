Ingles put up 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 39 minutes of action Wednesday in a 93-94 loss to Sacramento.

Ingles got the start Wednesday, but was out of rhythm all night with his shot. This marks a rare off-night from beyond the arc for Ingles, as the swingman is shooting 54.5 percent from three in December.

