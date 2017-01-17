Jazz's Joe Ingles: Starting Monday vs. Suns
Ingles will start at shooting guard Monday against the Suns, David Locke, radio voice of the Jazz, reports.
With Rodney Hood (knee) out, Joe Ingles will draw the start at shooting guard. He'll look to bump up his season averages of 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals across 20.0 minutes per game against a fast-paced Suns offense.
