Jazz's Joe Ingles: Will sign four-year extension with Jazz

Ingles has agreed to terms on a four-year, $52 million contract with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Ingles was expected to receive a ton of interest as a free agent, but the Jazz were ultimately able to bring him back for another four years as they continue to build a supporting cast with the hope of re-signing superstar Gordon Hayward as well. Ingles himself is coming off his best season as a professional with averages of 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 three-pointers across 24.0 minutes. He shot an impressive 44 percent from beyond the arc as well, which is where he'll do most of his damage for the Jazz. Ingles will likely need to see more minutes to become more than just a three-point specialist for fantasy owners not in deeper leagues.