Ingles will start at shooting guard in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jazz radio announcer David Locke reports.

Ingles is thrust into the starting lineup with the Jazz very light on backcourt depth Wednesday. Look for Ingles to play a heavy dose of minutes against the Kings with George Hill (toe), Dante Exum (knee) and Rodney Hood (illness) all ruled out, making him an infringing cheap DFS option Wednesday.