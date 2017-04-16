Jazz's Joe Johnson: Hits buzzer-beater in Game 1 win
Johnson posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.
The veteran came up huge when it mattered most, draining a shot at the buzzer over Jamal Crawford and DeAndre Jordan to secure the series-opening victory for the Jazz. His scoring total also served as a team high for Utah, which lost Rudy Gobert to a knee injury on the first play of the game. If Gobert is forced to miss Game 2 on Tuesday night, Johnson could be counted on for additional scoring contributions off the bench once again.
