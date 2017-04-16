Jazz's Joe Johnson: Hits buzzer-beater in Game 1 win

Johnson posted 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 97-95 victory over the Clippers in Game 1 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs.

The veteran came up huge when it mattered most, draining a shot at the buzzer over Jamal Crawford and DeAndre Jordan to secure the series-opening victory for the Jazz. His scoring total also served as a team high for Utah, which lost Rudy Gobert to a knee injury on the first play of the game. If Gobert is forced to miss Game 2 on Tuesday night, Johnson could be counted on for additional scoring contributions off the bench once again.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories