Jazz's Joe Johnson: Leads all scorers in Game 4 win
Johnson scored 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes of action during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.
Johnson enjoyed one of his most dynamic postseason performances in years, leading all scorers in this one while pacing his team in field goal attempts and scoring 12 of his points in the final 7:37 of the fourth quarter to help put the game away. His veteran track record has vaulted him to the top of Utah's go-to options for scoring and he will head into Game 5 averaging 19.3 points per game on 56 percent shooting.
More News
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Provides 15 points in Game 3 loss•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Hits buzzer-beater in Game 1 win•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Produces bench-leading scoring total Monday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Leads bench in scoring Saturday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Very inefficient off bench on Friday•
-
Jazz's Joe Johnson: Stays hot in Monday's win against Pelicans•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...