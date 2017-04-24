Jazz's Joe Johnson: Leads all scorers in Game 4 win

Johnson scored 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes of action during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers.

Johnson enjoyed one of his most dynamic postseason performances in years, leading all scorers in this one while pacing his team in field goal attempts and scoring 12 of his points in the final 7:37 of the fourth quarter to help put the game away. His veteran track record has vaulted him to the top of Utah's go-to options for scoring and he will head into Game 5 averaging 19.3 points per game on 56 percent shooting.