Jazz's Joe Johnson: Paces bench with 14 points Tuesday

Johnson accrued 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 22 minutes in a 104-74 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

The Jazz received a combined 25 points on the evening from their starters, so coach Quin Snyder leaned on the bench more than usual for production, with Johnson's scoring total pacing the reserves. Johnson saw some added usage in part due to Rodney Hood exiting early with an illness, but with Hood fully expected to play Wednesday against the Kings, Johnson doesn't have a great shot at repeating this performance.