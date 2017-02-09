Jazz's Joe Johnson: Pours in 27 in blowout win
Johnson scored 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 win over the Pelicans.
Johnson turned back the hands of time, scoring the most points he's scored since opening night on October 25th. The 35-year-old benefited from the huge lead the Jazz accumulated, which allowed their starting lineup to rest and for coach Quin Synder to dig deep into his rotation.
