Jazz's Joe Johnson: Pours in 27 in blowout win

Johnson scored 27 points (10-14 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with three rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes Wednesday during a 127-94 win over the Pelicans.

Johnson turned back the hands of time, scoring the most points he's scored since opening night on October 25th. The 35-year-old benefited from the huge lead the Jazz accumulated, which allowed their starting lineup to rest and for coach Quin Synder to dig deep into his rotation.

