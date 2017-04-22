Jazz's Joe Johnson: Provides 15 points in Game 3 loss
Johnson supplied 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes in Friday's 111-106 loss to the Clippers in Game 3 of the series.
Johnson was the only bench player on either side to hit double figures in scoring, and should continue to regularly see around 30 minutes for the duration of the Jazz's postseason run. While the 35-year-old is in the decline phase of his career, his penchant for clutch scoring and ability to serve as a secondary playmaker alongside starting point guard George Hill makes him a valuable bench piece.
