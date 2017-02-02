Jazz's Joe Johnson: Scores 14 against Bucks

Johnson turned in 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes Wednesday during a 104-88 win over the Bucks.

Johnson turned back the hands of time for one night. The 35-year-old shooting guard scored over 10 points, a feat he hasn't accomplished in six games. Johnson is averaging 8.2 points this season on 43.4/38.3/81.8 shooting splits.