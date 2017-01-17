Jazz's Joe Johnson: Still has something left in tank

Johnson finished with 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), including 10 in the fourth quarter, in Monday's 106-101 win against the Suns.

Johnson has been up and down in January, and this was just his second double-digit scoring performance in eight games in the month. He is worth retaining in deeper rotisserie formats, especially if you need occasional 3-pointers. However, he is just a shell of his former self and not terribly useful in standard formats.

