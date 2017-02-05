Jazz's Joe Johnson: Tallies 18 points in Saturday's win

Johnson submitted 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes in a 105-98 win over the Hornets on Saturday.

With Rodney Hood missing his first game since exiting Wednesday's win over the Bucks with what was later diagnosed as a bone contusion in his right knee, Joe Ingles entered the starting lineup at shooting guard, but it was Johnson who replaced most of Hood's production. The 18 points paced the Jazz bench and were Johnson's most since Dec. 1. The veteran swingman will likely see expanded opportunities for as long as Hood remains sidelined, so those in deeper leagues may want to take a look at him in the short term.