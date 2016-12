Bolomboy was assigned to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Bolomboy practiced with Salt Lake City on Thursday before rejoining the Jazz for their game later that night against the 76ers, but didn't play in the 100-83 win. With the Jazz off the schedule until Saturday against the Suns, Bolomboy will head back to the D-League and play for the Stars in their game Friday versus the Sioux Falls Skyforce.