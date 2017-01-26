Bolomboy was assigned Thursday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Bolomboy remains buried on the frontcourt depth chart for the Jazz and has yet to see the floor in the month of January, so he'll make another stop in Salt Lake City, where there's added opportunities for in-game reps. The 2016 second-round pick isn't expected to be a regular rotation member for the Jazz during his rookie campaign, meaning he'll likely only find playing time if a blowout occurs.