Bolomboy was recalled from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Bolomboy has shuttled back and forth between the D-League and the Jazz all season, and though he could remain with the parent club for Saturday's game against the Celtics, he's unlikely to see the court in a competitive contest. Over nine appearances at the NBA level this season, Bolomboy has averaged 0.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 2.2 minutes per contest.