Bolomboy was recalled from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Friday.

Bolomboy just finished off his sixth assignment of the season to Salt Lake City, suiting up Thursday against the Texas Legends and providing 23 points, 23 rebounds, three blocks, three steals and one assist in 39 minutes. The rookie second-round pick has been a monster in the D-League this season, but he's unlikely to see many opportunities on a deep Jazz squad. He'll be active for Friday's game against the Raptors to provide some added depth, however, as all of Alec Burks (ankle), George Hill (toe) and Dante Exum (knee) have been ruled out, while Rodney Hood (illness) is questionable to play.