Bolomboy was recalled Monday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Bolomboy recently took part in a three-game stint with the Stars, where he posted averages of 10.3 points and 11.0 rebounds over 27.7 minutes. He'll rejoin the Jazz ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Cavaliers, but he's not a part of the team's regular rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes. He's averaged just 2.2 minutes over nine appearances with the Jazz.