Bolomboy was recalled Monday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Bolomboy has taken part in 13 games with the Stars, posting averages of 15.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 blocks across 33.9 minutes. The Jazz will bring him up to operate as a depth option in the frontcourt on Monday against the Thunder, although if the game remains close, Bolomboy likely won't see the court. He's logged just six total minutes with the big club so far in January.