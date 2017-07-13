Jazz's Jonas Jerebko: Signs two-year deal with Jazz
Jerebko agreed to a two-year, $8.2 million contract with the Jazz on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Jerebko will now likely fill the void of the soon-to-be-departed Boris Diaw, who the Jazz are planning to waive Thursday. Jerebko, like Diaw, has the ability to stretch the floor in the frontcourt, as he's shot at least 35 percent from three in each of his last five seasons. However, even after seven NBA seasons, Jerebko is still unlikely to provide much fantasy value as a depth option in Utah, as he simply is not expected to get enough minutes to be a noteworthy contributor next season.
