Neto (ankle) is active and available to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Neto missed three consecutive games with a sprained ankle, but after testing it out during pregame warmups, he's now been given the green light to take the court. Look for Neto to act as a depth option at point guard, but he likely won't see huge minutes while battling with the likes of both Shelvin Mack and Dante Exum as reserves behind starter George Hill. Alec Burks is heading to the inactive list in the corresponding move.