Jazz's Raul Neto: Assigned to D-League
Neto was assigned Monday to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Neto didn't see the floor in each of the Jazz's last three games and appears to have fallen out of the rotation completely with George Hill (concussion) now back at full strength. He'll get some added practice reps with the Stars, but should be recalled in time for the big club's tilt with the Cavaliers on Tuesday.
