Jazz's Raul Neto: Back with the Jazz
Neto was recalled Monday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.
Neto, as well as Alec Burks and Dante Exum, all joined the Stars earlier Monday for some extra practice reps, but will rejoin the Jazz ahead of Tuesday's tilt with the Cavaliers. With George Hill (concussion) back in the lineup, Neto finds himself even further out of the rotation, so he'll have a tough time seeing the floor in competitive games.
