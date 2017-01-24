Neto (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 97-95 loss to the Thunder on Monday.

Neto has been excluded from the rotation for much of the season, but even with the Jazz backcourt at close to full health with only Rodney Hood (knee) out, the second-year point guard had surprisingly picked up playing time prior to Monday. Neto had averaged 11.0 minutes per game while appearing in each of the prior four contests, but after failing to provide much of an impact during any of those contests, he fell behind Dante Exum in the pecking order against the Thunder. It appears Neto's window of opportunity may have closed, though even when he was a mainstay in the rotation for most of his rookie season, he rarely made any waves on the stat sheet.