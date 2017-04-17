Neto (ankle) took part in Monday's practice and is listed as questionable for Game 2 against the Clippers on Tuesday, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Neto has missed the last three games with a sprained ankle, including the Jazz's playoff opener against the Clippers on Saturday. The fact that he was able to take part in Monday's practice bodes well for a speedy return, although another update on his availability ahead of Tuesday's Game 2 should be provided after the team's morning shootaround. Once available, Neto could cut into the minutes of Dante Exum or Shelvin Mack, although it likely won't be enough to force a drastic change to the team's regular rotation.