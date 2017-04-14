Jazz's Raul Neto: Ruled out of playoff opener
Neto (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's playoff opener against the Clippers, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.
Neto sprained his left ankle last Saturday, and despite being sidelined since then, he apparently isn't yet ready to return to the fold. As a result, Shelvin Mack and Dante Exum should see more playing time in Game 1. Neto's next chance to play will come in Tuesday's Game 2 in Los Angeles.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...