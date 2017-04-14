Neto (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's playoff opener against the Clippers, ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports.

Neto sprained his left ankle last Saturday, and despite being sidelined since then, he apparently isn't yet ready to return to the fold. As a result, Shelvin Mack and Dante Exum should see more playing time in Game 1. Neto's next chance to play will come in Tuesday's Game 2 in Los Angeles.