Neto was sent down to the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday.

With the Jazz fully healthy as of Wednesday, they'll look to get Neto some valuable playing time in the Stars' Wednesday matchup against the Grand Rapids Drive. Neto has appeared in 20 games for the Jazz this season, and averages 7.7 minutes when he touches the floor.

