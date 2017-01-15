Hood was reevaluated Sunday and diagnosed with a bone bruise on his right knee, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports. He's been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns and will be considered day-to-day going forward.

The Jazz haven't outlined a recovery timetable for Hood beyond Monday, but the day-to-day designation implies he'll likely in line for only a short-term absence. The news comes as a relief for the Jazz, who may have been bracing for the worst after the shooting guard's knee gave out on him while he was driving to the hoop in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Magic. Hood was initially diagnosed with a hyperextended knee, and after undergoing an MRI that revealed no structural damage, his injury was reclassified as a bone bruise. Joe Johnson and Joe Ingles would likely be the main beneficiaries of added court time Monday and for any games Hood might miss, but neither player warrants an immediate pickup in most formats.