Coach Quin Snyder said he hopes to have Hood (knee) back in about two weeks, Jazz radio play-by-play announcer David Locke reports.

The Jazz were originally listing Hood as day-to-day, which seemed to indicate it was only going to be a short term absence for the 24-year-old guard. However, coach Snyder is now expecting him to miss at least the next two weeks, which means Hood may not be back until late January or early February. The Jazz will likely update his status later in the week with a more concrete timetable for a return, but for now, it's safe to assume Hood will be missing the next handful of games. Joe Ingles is slated to take over as the team's starting shooting guard in his place, which likely means a pretty significant increase in minutes for him moving forward. Joe Johnson should also take on a bigger role off the bench.