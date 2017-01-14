Hood compiled a season-high 27 points (10-14 FG, 7-8 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, two assists and one block across 29 minutes in a 110-77 win over the Pistons on Friday.

The Pistons were playing without their top perimeter defender in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (shoulder), and his absence certainly showed, as Hood and backcourt mate George Hill combined to drill 12-of-14 three-point attempts. Hill has been tremendous from the outside all season, but Hood was stuck in an extended slump heading into the week. After knocking down only 21.6 percent of his three-point attempts during an 11-game stretch from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8, Hood finally seems to have snapped out of his funk. He's hit 11 three-pointers in wins over the Cavaliers and Pistons this week to regain the confidence of his fantasy owners.