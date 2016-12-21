Hood is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors because of gastric distress, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood left the game early in the first quarter and then didn't come out of the locker room after the half. It appears he's dealing with an illness and it remains to be seen if he'll return. That said, it doesn't sound serious and if Hood can't return, he's likely not in danger of missing any additional time. Hood went scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), with two rebounds and an assist over 11 minutes in the first half.