Hood (illness) will be a game-time decision for Friday's tilt with the Raptors, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Hood, who missed Wednesday's 94-93 loss to the Kings while battling flu-like symptoms, was able to make it through the Jazz's morning shootaround Friday without incident, but the Jazz will see how he feels closer to game time before announcing his status. The third-year player seems to more on the probable side of the questionable tag, and assuming he experiences no setbacks leading up to the 9:00 ET tip time, he'll likely take back his starting role at shooting guard, pushing Joe Ingles to the bench.