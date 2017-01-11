Hood produced 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during a 100-92 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Hood had scored in single-digits in the previous four games but got out of that slump with a nice game against Cleveland. He had made a total of four three-pointers over the previous five games but tied that total Tuesday and also tied a season high with two steals. We'll see if he can string another good game together Friday against the Pistons.