Hood's recent MRI on his knee came back negative, but he's still been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This is great news for the Jazz, as the MRI means Hood has avoided any sort of structural damage. It's the same knee that gave him trouble earlier in the season, so the Jazz are likely going to take a cautious approach with Hood, who's already been ruled out for Saturday's contest and could be in line to miss added time. With Hood sidelined, Joe Ingles is the favorite to enter the starting lineup, while guys like Alec Burks and Joe Johnson could get a few more minutes off the bench.