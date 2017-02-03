Jazz's Rodney Hood: MRI shows bone contusion, LCL sprain
Hood (knee), contrary to previous reports, has been diagnosed with a bone contusion on his right knee and an LCL sprain following an MRI on Thursday.
Hood suffered a bone contusion on the same knee Jan. 15, and it caused him to miss five games. He will be re-evaluated in one week, but it seems like this injury is more serious than the last. In his absence, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks will likely see increased workloads.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: MRI comes back clean, ruled out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: To undergo precautionary MRI Thursday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will not return Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Tallies 20 points in Saturday loss•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Posts five points in 22 minutes in return•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Thursday vs. Lakers•