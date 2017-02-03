Hood (knee), contrary to previous reports, has been diagnosed with a bone contusion on his right knee and an LCL sprain following an MRI on Thursday.

Hood suffered a bone contusion on the same knee Jan. 15, and it caused him to miss five games. He will be re-evaluated in one week, but it seems like this injury is more serious than the last. In his absence, Joe Ingles and Alec Burks will likely see increased workloads.