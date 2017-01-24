Hood (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Hood is with the team on its current road trip, but it's unclear when, exactly, he'll have a realistic shot at getting back on the court. Tuesday will mark his fifth straight absence after he tweaked his knee back on Jan. 14 against Orlando. At the time, coach Quin Synder indicated that he expected Hood to miss around two weeks, which implies that Saturday's home matchup with Memphis could be Hood's most likely return date. For the time being, continue to expect Joe Ingles to pick up extra minutes in Hood's stead.