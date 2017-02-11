Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Saturday vs. Celtics
Hood (knee) will be out for Saturday's contest against the Celtics, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Saturday will mark the fifth straight game that Hood has missed due to a bone contusion and LCL sprain in his right knee. Joe Ingles will likely continue to start in Hood's place until he can return. His next chance to play comes Monday against the Clippers.
