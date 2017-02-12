Hood (knee) will be sidelined until after the All-Star break, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Hood has missed five straight games due to a bone contusion and LCL sprain in his right knee, and won't see the floor until after the All-Star break. Hood is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 rebounds across 28.6 minutes per game for the Jazz, and Joe Ingles is drawing the start in his place for the time being. The Jazz's first game after the break comes Feb. 24 against the Bucks, and could be the first time that Hood sees the floor again.