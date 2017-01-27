Jazz's Rodney Hood: Posts five points in 22 minutes in return
Hood (knee) started at shooting guard and recorded five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 22 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 win over the Lakers.
Hood returned a little earlier than initially expected from a bone bruise in his right knee that had cost him the previous five games, and the third-year player looked a little rusty in his first game back. Since Hood was still limited earlier in the day during the Jazz's shootaround, coach Quin Snyder elected to restrict the 24-year-old's workload, which allowed Joe Ingles to maintain a sizable role in the rotation during his transition to the bench. With no news surfacing that Hood experienced any in-game setbacks, he should see his playing time increase in the Jazz's next contest Saturday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Thursday vs. Lakers•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Remains questionable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will travel, but won't play Friday vs. Mavs•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Expected to miss around two weeks•