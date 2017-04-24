Jazz's Rodney Hood: Puts up 18 points in Game 4
Hood notched 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.
Hood enjoyed the best game of his postseason career in this one, managing series highs in points and rebounds while finishing third on the team in minutes. His role could continue to evolve as the two teams continue to modify their rotations on a game-by-game basis, but Hood's performance Sunday is certainly a step in the right direction after he combined to produce 24 points through the first three games.
More News
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Wednesday vs. Spurs•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Probable Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Out Monday vs. Warriors•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Tallies 11 points in Saturday defeat•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Will play Friday vs. Timberwolves•
-
Jazz's Rodney Hood: Questionable Friday vs. Wolves•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...