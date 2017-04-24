Hood notched 18 points (6-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-98 win over the Clippers in Game 4 of the series.

Hood enjoyed the best game of his postseason career in this one, managing series highs in points and rebounds while finishing third on the team in minutes. His role could continue to evolve as the two teams continue to modify their rotations on a game-by-game basis, but Hood's performance Sunday is certainly a step in the right direction after he combined to produce 24 points through the first three games.