Hood compiled 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 32 minutes in a 100-83 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Hood's playing time had been limited in his first two games back from an illness that sidelined him for one contest last week, but he resumed logging starter's minutes Thursday and stepped up to give the Jazz three 20-point scorers on the evening. Now that George Hill (toe) is back in the fold and Derrick Favors is steadily seeing his role increase, Hood may have to sacrifice some volume on the offensive end, but look for his efficiency to improve following a wretched 2-of-18 stretch from the field over his previous three appearances before Thursday.