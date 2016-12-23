Hood (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Raptors.

Hood left Tuesday's game early while dealing with his illness, and subsequently missed Wednesday's contest. It appears he is still dealing with the issue, and his status will not be determined until closer until game-time Friday. With George Hill and Dante Exum already ruled out, the Jazz's backcourt could be spread pretty thing if Hood cannot go. If that is the case, Joe Ingles and Joe Johnson figure to see an increased workload.